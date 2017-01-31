Sleep Well On The Road With These Hotel Tips

When you are going on a family vacation, making a hotel reservation is an important part of the planning process. However, it is all too easy to end up choosing a shabby hotel that overcharges you. Use the following tips to make sure that you choose a great hotel at a good rate.

When you are staying at a hotel, it is a good idea to leave a small tip for the housekeeping staff. It is best to tip daily instead of waiting until the entire trip has come to an end since there is a chance that the same person will not be assisting you every day.

Room service is one of the best parts about a hotel. How else could you possibly enjoy a midnight snack without leaving your bed? Room service can be expensive, but the luxury of being able to lounge about in your room in your jammies can make it worthwhile.

If you are traveling with pets, be sure to select hotels that have good accommodations for them. This is especially true if you are planning on an extended stay. A good hotel that allows pets should have amenities for them. These might include and groomer, doggy day care and special walking areas.

Make location a top priority when it comes to searching for hotels. If you are going to be staying in a city and want to sight-see, it may not be wise to stay in a hotel 30 minutes away from all the action. Ask the hotel about attractions close by or look up their location on the Internet.

If you are an AAA member, check into your membership hotel discount. Did you know that this membership entitles you to hotel discounts? You can save 5 percent or even more on hotels around the country. This can add up on a long trip.

Be sure and take care of three important things before bringing a pet on your trip to any hotel. First, you'll need to find out if a hotel is even pet-friendly. Gather plastic grocery bags so you are able to clean up any pet messes. Ask for a corner room since this can reduce the number of guests disturbed by a noisy pet.

It can be hard to know how to select good hotels. Joining a travel club can be a very smart choice if you do a lot of traveling. Your travel club will provide you with hotel guide materials. Representatives can answer your questions, help you choose hotels and even help you plan and book your reservations.

To get a workout without leaving your hotel room, take your suspension training gear along. Most systems fit into a bag that doesn't weigh more than three or four pounds, and all you need is a door frame to attach the system to. You can get a solid strength training workout by using your body weight to provide resistance.

Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything.

To avoid spending $2 or $3 each time you want a soda at a hotel, throw a six- or twelve-pack into the car when you head out on the road. For almost as much money as that one soda, you can have a dozen of them chilling on ice in the room, or in the mini-fridge.

If you plan to use the telephone provided in your hotel room, know what to expect as far as charges. Some hotels offer free local calls, but others charge for each call. In addition to any long distance charges, the hotel usually adds an extra fee. Use your cell phone to make calls from your hotel room when possible.

Make sure the hotel you choose has friendly staff. Nothing can ruin a hotel stay faster than rude staff members. They need to be accommodating and welcoming. Try looking at some reviews online for the hotel you want. This can help you see how other travelers felt about the staff of a hotel. Their comments can help you decide between hotels for your trip.

Before you book a hotel room, research the area the hotel is located at. Is it a safe area? Is the crime rate high? Does the hotel have their own security measures? Ask if they have 24 hours front desk service or if the hotel has security cameras or security guards.

Be prepared with a knowledge of your rights if a hotel ever tries to "walk" you. When hotels overbook rooms, the one you reserved may not be available. In this case the hotel has to send you to a different hotel. If you can't avoid this, then make sure you are getting a room that is still worth the value that you have already paid.

Always ask for a room upgrade at check-in time. You may be able to upgrade to a larger room or one with a better view by simply asking. Other times you may be able to get an upgrade to a room for a small fee. The best time to check-in is either right at check-in time or late night.

Be pleasant when checking in if you want an upgrade. Take the time to look the front desk clerk in the eye and introduce yourself to the clerk. It is also a good idea to use the clerk's name when checking-in. Don't forget to smile and be courteous when asking for an upgrade.

Clearly, it is important to do your homework before making a hotel reservation. In this way, you can be sure of getting excellent value. The tips above will help you on your way. If you use these tips, you are sure to have a wonderful stay.